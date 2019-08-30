News KAA chief executive Jonny Anderson in shock resignation

Kenya Airports Authority chief executive Jonny Anderson. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) chief executive Jonny Anderson has announced that he will quit from the helm of the parastatal on September 30, before the expiry of his term in November.

The shock resignation brings to an end his turbulent reign at the authority which began in July 2016.

Mr Anderson told KAA workers in a memo seen by the Business Daily on Friday that he would quit his position in the next one month, citing “personal reasons.”

‘I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that I have taken the decision not to pursue the decision of renewal my contract with KAA. This is after deep reflection and consolation with my family.

“I will be proceeding on leave on September 30, with my tenure ending on November 21, 2019. I will take fond memories of the authority, colleagues, and the incredible journey with me in my heart," Mr Anderson said.

KAA chairman Isaack Awuondo confirmed the exit in a separate memo to staff. He credited Anderson for strengthening airports operations for the period he has been at the helm of the organisation.

“Over the three years that Jonny has been at the helm of the authority he has strengthened airport operations and overseen a period of growth in passenger numbers and the number of airlines flying to Kenya,” said Mr Awuondo.

Anderson joined the authority in July 2016 from Avinor AS in Norway where he was the national airports director. He replaced acting managing director Yatich Kangugo.

His appointment brought to an end a protracted recruitment process that was characterised by claims of political interference.

Mr Andersen was picked after trouncing five other candidates, including Mr Kangugo who emerged a distant fifth in the interviews.

Interview score sheets show that Mr Andersen scored 88 per cent while Mr Kangugo, who served as airport manager at Eldoret’s Moi International Airport, scored 63 points.

He has had a rough path for the period he has been with the authority.

For instance, last July, MPS gave him the last chance to provide documents justifying the cancellation of the Sh64.5 billion Greenfield terminal project at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) warned the KAA management lead by Mr Anderson that it would declare them hostile witnesses if all documents surrounding the procurement of a Chinese contractor were not tabled in Parliament on time.