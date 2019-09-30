News KAA finance chief named acting boss as Andersen exits

Mr Alex Gitari. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) board has appointed Alex Gitari as interim managing director following the exit of the Norwegian Jonny Andersen.

In a memo addressed to all workers on Monday, KAA chairman Isaac Awuondo said the appointment of Mr Gitari, who has been the general manger for finance, takes effect Tuesday, October 1.

“On October 1, 2019 the recruitment process of managing director-KAA through a competitive recruitment process will commence," said Mr Awuondo, adding that Mr Gitari will act until a substantive managing director is appointed.

Mr Gitari boasts experience and skills in development banking, accounting, finance management, policy formulation and management of strategic partnerships, among others.

Mr Andersen told staff members in August that he would quit the parastatal on September 30, before the expiry of his term in November.

He joined the agency in July 2016 from Avinor AS in Norway where he was the national airports director.

He replaced then acting managing director, Yatich Kangungo.

His appointment brought to an end a protracted recruitment process that was characterised by claims of political interference. Mr Andersen beat five other candidates, including Mr Kangugo, who emerged a distant fifth in the interviews.

The Norwegian had many difficult moments at the helm of Kenya's airports manager.