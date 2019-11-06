News Regulator in closed-door meeting with airlines over Wilson mishaps

KCAA director-general Gilbert Kibe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The aviation sector regulator Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Wilson Airport-based air operators over the recent spate of mishaps.

The meeting, which was also attended by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) acting managing director Alex Gitari and the Kenya Association of Air Operators secretary Eutychus Waithaka took place at Wilson Airport.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director-general Gilbert Kibe promised to provide more details about the event at a later date.

“It was just a consultative meeting with the air operators. I may not be able to discuss with you much about this meeting now,” he said.

Air operators that attended the meeting include Silverstone, Jetways, Skyward Express and Safarilink. Other operators invited were Blue Bird Aviation, Air Kenya and Dac Aviation East Africa.

At least three mishaps involving Wilson Airport-based light aircraft have been recorded in a month. The latest incident last Tuesday involved Safari Link carrying 10 passengers that veered off the runway after a tyre burst.