KFS suspends two ferries at busy Likoni channel

A ferry crossing Likoni channel. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A crisis is looming at the busy Likoni channel following the suspension of two ferries indefinitely by the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) after developing mechanical problems.

The more than 300,000 people who cross the channel daily will now have to do without the services of Mv Nyayo and Mv Likoni.

Mv Likoni's propeller is damaged and was withdrawn from service Monday. Mv Nyayo was suspended from service late Tuesday which now leaves only three ferries to serve residents and the over 6,000 vehicles that cross daily.

Users will now remain with the services Mv Jambo, Mv Kwale and Mv Kilindini.

With only three vessels operating, motorists coming from the mainland on Wednesday morning were forced to wait for hours before crossing.

KFS officials manning the mainland side ramp had a hard time controlling both motorists and inpatient commuters who were rushing to work early morning.

“It was chaotic in the morning. The situation is now a bit calm. Everyone was rushing to get a ferry,” a police officer said.

KFS communication officer Aaron Mutiso confirmed Wednesday that the Mv Likoni was undergoing repairs and that it will be back to operation soon.

Last week, the agency said in a statement that Mv Nyayo, which has been in operation for 30 years, will undergo a routine maintenance for two weeks.

“This is therefore to advise you to avoid where necessary rush hours to avoid in any delays. The company subsequently to appeal for patience and understanding during this period,” the KFS statement read.

The strain on the few ferries in operation has further been worsened by the grounding Mv Harambee since last year September following an incident in which a woman and her daughter plunged into the ocean.

Currently, KFS is mostly depending on Mv Jambo which is the largest vessel in the country.

KFS is hoping to ease congestion at the busy channel with the arrival of two new ferries.

Final installations on the second vessel, Mv Safari, is underway in Turkey.