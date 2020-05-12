News KNBS board begins search for new chief to replace Mwangi

Mr Zachary Mwangi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) board has started the process of recruiting a new director-general to replace Zachary Mwangi, whose term is set to expire in October.

KNBS board chairman Peter Kiguta in a notice Tuesday said candidates for the job — who should be statisticians, economists or demographists — must have at least 10 years’ experience in the management of a public or a private institution.

Mr Mwangi has been the director-general at KNBS for the last six years, having risen through the ranks to serve as the director of macroeconomic statistics between 2008 and 2012.

“It’s true that my term will be coming to an end in October and I will be leaving to pursue other matters of interest. KNBS must start the recruitment exercise early as it will take time before they arrive at the right candidate for the job,” said Mr Mwangi on Tuesday.

His previous civil service career between 1991 and 2008 saw him rise to the position of chief economist in the Ministry of Planning and National Development.