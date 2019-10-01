News KPC suspends two senior security staff over July fuel theft

KPC acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has suspended two senior security officers attached to the firm following an incident in which unknown quantity of fuel was siphoned in Mlolongo, Machakos.

The temporary termination of the contract of the two security officials at the KPC last week now brings to 12 the number of people linked to the theft.

The two senior most security staff, whose names the company declined to disclose, were sent packing for facilitating the theft of fuel in Mlolongo in July.

KPC acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi said the two suspects would stay out of duty until investigations are concluded

“The management has since cited laxity and negligence in the performance of KPC internal security.

advertisement

“Consequently, two senior-most KPC security officials have been suspended.

“They will only be allowed to come back to work if absolved by the investigations,” Mr Andambi said, adding that he did not know how long the investigation would take.

He also indicated that the firm had terminated the services of a private security firm that had been tasked with securing the right of way between Makindu and Nairobi terminal.

Mr Andambi declined to disclose the name of the security firm too.

He was also not willing to say how long KPC had been working with the company.

He was also not in a position to disclose the amount the company was paying the firm for security services. Mlolongo residents who spoke to the Business Daily in a past interview said the site was set up in January.