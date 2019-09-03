News KQ confirms DCI probe on engines repair deal

Probe into previous management of Kenya Airways has kicked off with a formal request for information by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airways has said that the probe is focused on the procurement of services for the maintenance repair and overhaul of aircraft engines at the national carrier.

KQ which hires third party firms to carry out maintenance said they welcome the investigations and are engaging with the DCI team to provide necessary support and information.

“This is part of our overall strategy to ensure transparency and integrity in all our procurement processes and operations,” Kenya Airways corporate communications said in a notice.

It is not clear which firms and individuals are being targeted under the probe.

However last week, reports emerged that former KQ chief executive Titus Naikuni was also under probe over Sh100 billion lost between 2003 and 2014.

Detectives are also said to be probing the financial period between 2017/8 and 2018/9 inquiring about members of the procurement and tender committee for the same period.

According to the DCI letter, the probe will review everything from procurement and budget plans, tender advertisement/request for proposal, list of prequalified suppliers and tender documents for potential bidders.

KQ CEO and managing director Sebastian Mikosz, also announced that the airline was no longer interested in pushing to run Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The airline withdrew the proposed Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PIIP).

The proposal fell through when it reached Parliament that instead recommended the establishment of an Aviation Holding Company to consolidate the country’s aviation assets, including the nationalization of KQ.