KRA opens charges against key NYS contractors over unpaid dues

Times Tower. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Thursday started prosecuting persons who received suspect multi-million shilling contracts at the National Youth Service (NYS) where billions of shillings was lost through fictitious supplies.

A police officer, Caroline Atieno Mango, who supplied goods to NYS from 2014, was accused of failing to pay Value Added Tax (VAT), income tax and corporate tax amounting to Sh10.7 million. This reflects the multi-million shilling deals the police officer inked with the NYS and which KRA captured from payment vouchers.

Ms Mango denied 20 counts of tax breaches when she appeared before chief magistrate Martha Mutuku. She was ordered to deposit a cash bail of Sh3 million to secure her release or post an alternative bond of Sh5 million.

Two members of the Ngirita family, who are facing a separate fraud suit, were also charged with tax evasion and failing to submit their annual tax returns.

Phyllis Njeri, Jeremiah Gichini Ngirita and their mother, Lucy Wambui Ngitira, received Sh361 million from NYS between November 2015 and April 2018, vouchers presented in court show.

Yesterday, Ms Njeri was charged with non-payment of corporate tax of Sh20.8 million and failure to submit returns while her sister-in-law, Catherine Mwai, faced eight counts of tax breaches. KRA is demanding Sh10.3 million from her.

Ms Njeri pleaded with the court to grant her lenient bond terms, saying that her child had been kicked out of school for lack of fees.

The court directed her to present the documents from school in the afternoon, which she did and was ordered to pay a cash bail of Sh1 million to secure her release. Her case will be mentioned on November 7.

Court documents showed that Mrs Ngirita received Sh211 million from NYS to KCB accounts belonging to her firms, Waluco Investments and Ngiwaco Investments, while Jeremiah, through his company Jerrycathy, received Sh87.9 million between December 2015 and April 2016.

Mrs Ngirita’s daughter, Ms Njeri, received Sh57.2 million from NYS.

Documents filed in court show the State has managed to seize five parcels of land in Nakuru, Naivasha and Trans Nzoia and three Toyota cars estimated at Sh95 million linked to the family.