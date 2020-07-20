News Kalonzo, Karua among 24 joining Senior Counsel club

Ex-vice president and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday bestowed the rank of Senior Counsel to 24 advocates, bringing the number of lawyers in the prestigious club to 50.

Those added to the roll of senior counsel include former vice president and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former minister and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor and Mohammed Nyaoga.

Others include OM Parkash Nagpal, Parvin Bowry, Waweru Gatonye, Prof Albert Mumma, Kiragu Kimani, Judy Thongori, Kioko Kilukumi, Dorcas Oduor, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and special prosecutor Taib Ali Taib.

City lawyer Donald Kipkorir had challenged the list but he withdrew the case last month. Mr Kipkorir filed the case last year, challenging the list arguing that it overlooked gender and regional balance, and also favoured criminal lawyers over their commercial counterparts.

Another matter, filed by 22 of the lawyers, challenging the decision by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to revoke the list and conduct fresh interviews, is still pending in court.

The roll was introduced in 2003, and initially, one ought to have served as chairman of the LSK to qualify. The rules were, however, changed in October 2008 and lawyers asked to apply to be considered for admission to the prestigious club.

To qualify, a person must have been an advocate of the High Court for more than 15 years or contributed to the development of the legal profession through scholarly writings and presentations.