News Covid-19: Kebs blacklists eight sanitiser brands

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has directed several manufacturers to recall eight hand sanitiser brands from the market, citing a breach of the law.

The agency instructed Kings Palace to recall “Alphax”, Virtuelle Products Limited to suspend the sale of “Clean Essentials” and Orange Pharma to stop selling its “G&L” brand.

Others that have been stopped from selling are Bidco Africa (Gentle Care), Kenbrands International Company (Lili), Mafleva International (Msiri), Shishi Naturals (Shi shi Natural) and Havana East Africa Trading (Spotless Advanced).

“Kebs wishes to inform the public that the following brands of hand sanitiser have been ascertained as not meeting the requirements of KS EAS 789; Kenya Standard specification for Instant Hand Sanitisers,” reads a statement from the agency. The standards body instructed the manufacturers to discontinue production and recall stocks already supplied.

Kebs said the manufacturers should upon withdrawing the products from the market institute corrective actions whose effectiveness shall be confirmed by the standards agency before the suspension of permits is lifted.

Kebs said they will then inform the public once the products have met the requirements of the Kenya Standards to ensure they are safe and of good quality.

“Substandard products found will be seized for destruction at the expense of the owner in addition to any other legal action as provided under the law,” said Kebs.

Demand for hand sanitiser has been high since Kenya confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 12.