News Kebs lifts ban on Nuteez peanut butter

Peanut butter on bread. Products' standards regulator Kebs has lifted an earlier ban on Nuteez-branded peanut butter over aflatoxin contamination.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards said Nuteez had been allowed back onto the shelves after inspecting its facilities and ensuring measures were put in place to ensure future products are fit for human consumption.

Acting Kebs managing director Bernard Nguyo said tests conducted on impounded products from retail shelves had been found unfit for human consumption.

“Yes, they contained aflatoxin but you cannot close a factory forever. We have inspected their facilities and advised them on measures needed to ensure future products are safe.

"This includes quality testing of all raw materials received and maintenance of strictly high sanitation standards to ward off contamination,” said Mr Nguyo.

In a statement, Kebs said Jetlak Foods, the manufacturer, had cooperated, leading to the evaluation of its quality control measures during production of peanut butter.

It added that gaps identified with regard to control of incoming raw materials, production process and final product testing had been addressed.

Mr Nguyo said none of the past products will be allowed back in to the market and earlier processed peanut product will have to be destroyed.

In January, a Government Chemist analysis indicated Nuteez as unfit for human consumption with the products being withdrawn from shelves. An order banning further production of the popular product was also issued.

Kebs reinstated the company’s standardisation mark permit no. 965 for Nuteez, saying it will continue monitoring the "effectiveness" of the company’s controls for the peanut butter through market surveillance, factory inspections and testing.