News Keep off Runda home, Linturi told

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A magistrate Monday reinstated orders barring Meru Senator Mithika Linturi from accessing his home in Runda.

This is after his wife Maryanne Keitany pleaded with the court to reinstate the orders, which had been dismissed in December after she failed to appear in court to prosecute her case.

Ms Keitany, through her lawyer Danstan Omari explained to senior resident magistrate Isaac Orenge that the case was dismissed in her absence. She also told the court that there was a threat to her life.

She blamed the mistake of failing to appear on court registry but said she was ready to argue the case. After hearing the application, Mr Orenge allowed her back to the house in Runda and directed the police boss in Runda to enforce the order. Mr Linturi through Muthomi Thiankolu had opposed the application. He pleaded with the court to give them an early hearing date.

The court directed the parties to appear before him on January 14 to argue the case. On October 25, 2018, Ms Keitany, a former chief of staff in Deputy President William Ruto’s office, obtained orders barring Mr Linturi from accessing the home and could only enter the premises in police company.

"That pending hearing and determination of this application an interim order of protection is, hereby, issued against the respondent and/or agent, employees and servants," read the court order.

The senator was further restrained from physically or sexually abusing or threatening Ms Keitany, her staff and their six children or any persons associated with her or damaging or threatening to damage any of her property.