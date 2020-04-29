News KenGen donates Sh20m to boost Covid-19 fund

KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano. FILE PHOTO | NMG

State-run electricity producer KenGen #ticker:KEGN has donated Sh20 million to the private sector-led Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, set up to raise money for fighting the spread and impact of the virus.



KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano said the company had also set aside an additional Sh10 million towards supporting the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended hygiene efforts among community members living near its installations across the country. The additional cash would go towards purchase of hand sanitisers, liquid soaps and water tanks.



“As KenGen, we take this opportunity to thank the Government for establishing the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, which has been instrumental in mobilising resources towards containing the spread, effect and impact of coronavirus disease,” said Ms Miano on Tuesday.



Ms Miano said although the pandemic has slowed down business activities for many companies and individuals and has also forced KenGen to suspend a number of initiatives, she urged both public and private entities to be benevolent.



“We must now stand out and reach out to those in need in a show of unity, patriotism and empathy as a nation and give generously. You can donate your time, we have seen others donate resources, others their expertise, and others moral support including counseling,” said Ms Miano.



advertisement

KenGen handed over the donation to the fund's board during a brief ceremony held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

