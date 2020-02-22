News Kenya Airports Authority starts search for new boss

Mr Jonny Andersen. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is seeking to recruit a managing director to replace Jonny Andersen, who last September opted to quit from the helm of the parastatal before the expiry of his term in November.

The State corporation has hired Deloitte Consulting to fill the position under a three-year renewable contract. The advisory firm said candidates must have at least 15 years of working experience, 10 of them in a senior leadership role.

“The candidate must also have practical and demonstrable competence in managing and delivering large-scale infrastructure projects,” read the newspaper notice.

The position is being held on an interim basis by Mr Alex Gitari, who was appointed by the KAA board last October.

Mr Andersen had joined KAA in July 2016 from Avinor AS in Norway where he was the national airports director.

He replaced then acting managing director Yatich Kangungo.

His appointment ended a protracted recruitment that was characterised by claims of political interference.