News Kenya hits record high for Covid-19 cases

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya hit a record high for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 184 cases were confirmed in 24 hours.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the new cases were recorded from 2,518 samples.

The new cases include 111 from Nairobi, 19 from Mombasa, 14 in Kajiado, 13 in Meru and nine in Kiambu.

Other cases were recorded in Busia (6), Machakos (3), Nakuru (4) while Kwale, Garissa, Taita Taveta and Vihiga recorded one case each.

Two more patients died over the last 24 hours bringing total deaths to 107, while 27 more recovered from the virus.