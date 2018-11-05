News Kenya Power to shut down prepaid system, again

A Kenya Power technician inspects a line. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Power will shut down its prepaid system between Wednesday and Friday in what the State utility firm says is scheduled maintenance.

The shutdown will be effected from 10pm on Wednesday to 6am Thursday, with the second closure set from 10pm on the same day to 6am Friday.

The move comes barely a week after a similar shutdown, as the power distributor aligned its system with new tariffs announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

“The Prepaid System will be shut down from 10pm Wednesday (7th November 2018) to 6am Thursday (8th November 2018) for maintenance. Token generation will resume thereafter until 10pm on Thursday (8th November 2018) when the second shutdown will start and end at 6am on Friday (9th November 2018),” Kenya Power said in a statement today.

The state power utility says the move is meant to enhance service delivery and advised customers to purchase tokens early enough to avoid inconveniences from the anticipated shutdown.

Frustration

Kenyans expressed frustration on the new tariffs, with most saying changes are yet to reflect in the tokens bought under the new pricing system.

In the reviewed prices, households consuming a maximum of 100 kilowatt-hour (kWh) would pay reduced charges of Sh10 per unit.

Under the old tariff structure, only households using up less than 10kWh had been granted a discounted charge of Sh12 per unit, with those consuming higher electricity levied Sh15.80 per kW.

ERC director-general Pavel Oimeke said the change was meant to accommodate more than 5.7 million households in informal settlements, urban, peri-urban and rural areas to cushion them from increased of living.