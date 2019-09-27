News Kenya Railways kicks off search for new boss

A Kenya Railways cargo train. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) is seeking to recruit a managing director to replace Atanas Maina who was suspended last year on corruption allegations.

In a notice published in the local dailies Friday, the state corporation said interested and qualified candidates must have at least 15 years working experience in public service or in a large and reputable organisation in the private sector.

The candidate must also possess good oral and written communication skills, including report writing and must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and Article 10 on national values and principles.

“The applicant must also have a master’s degrees in any of the following disciplines; engineering, business administration/management, marketing, strategic management, law or relevant social and physical sciences from a recogniased institution,” said the notice.

The position fell vacant last August after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives arrested and charged Mr Maina alongside former National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri and 23 other former commission officials over alleged corruption.

advertisement

Fraudulent compensation

Their arrests were linked to fraudulent compensation for land acquired by the commission for the construction of the Mombasa Southern Bypass and Kipevu New Highway Container Terminal link road in 2013.

The land, which belonged to Tornado Carriers Limited, was initially valued at Sh34,501,110 in 2015 but the commission ended up paying Sh109,769,363 after Dr Swazuri ordered a second valuation.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, taxpayers' money was lost in fraudulent compensation for five pieces of public land the government acquired to build the railway.

The suspects were however released on bail in August 14, 2018 in a suprise move that saw Dr Swazuri's resume office temporarily.

Qualify

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia appointed the corporations business research general manager Philip Mainga as acting managing director, a position that he could get back should he apply for the job and qualify.