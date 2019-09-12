News Kenya bans foreign adoptions

Kenya has today announced an immediate ban on adoption of children by foreign nationals.

The announcement follows a special Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to formulate a new policy document to regulate the adoption of children by foreign nationals in Kenya.

It ordered the ministry to streamline operations of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya and those of children homes in the country.

The children's welfare body has recently been in the public domain on allegations of children neglect and misappropriation of public funds.

On Tuesday last week, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the police to investigate the claims.

Infrastructure

On infrastructure, the Cabinet approved Sh6.9 billion for the development of an Inland Container Depot, railway marshalling yard, logistics zone and public utility area as well as other core enabling infrastructure to support the development of the Naivasha special economic zone and the impending completion of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) phase 2A.

The Cabinet also approved the hosting of the upcoming Nairobi summit of the 25th International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD 25).

The summit that will be held from November 12-14 is expected to attract over 6,000 delegates from 179 countries.