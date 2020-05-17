News Covid-19: Kenya's cases rise to 887 after 57 test positive

A health worker takes a sample from a truck driver undergoing a test for Covid-19 on May 14, 2020. PHOTO | BRIAN ONGORO | AFP

Kenya has recorded 57 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 887, the Ministry of Health has said.

This is the highest number recorded in a day since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country on March 13.

In a statement, the Health ministry said 34 of those who tested positive are male while 23 are female. The youngest of those who tested positive is two years, while the oldest is 61.

The ministry tested 2,198 samples in the last 24 hours, and has tested a total of 43,712 samples cumulatively since March.

It further announced that 12 more people had been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 313. No deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Health ministry urged Kenyans to continue adhering to measure to control the spread of the virus, such as washing hands frequently with and clean water, practising social distancing, wearing face masks in public and maintaining high hygiene standards.