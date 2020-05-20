News Kenya coronavirus cases cross 1,000 mark

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000 Wednesday after 66 more tested positive, the highest single-day jump.

The rise announced by Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe now brings the tally to 1,029.

Mr Kagwe said that 64 out of the new cases reported are Kenyans while two are foreign nationals.

During the daily status updates, Mr Kagwe also received two mobile laboratories and testing kits from Germany through the Germany Development Bank to help fight the deadly virus.

The two labs will be stationed at Namanga border and Naivasha dry port.

Truckers have emerged as the new weak link in the fight against the virus which first emerged in Chinese city of Wuhan.

President Kenyatta on Saturday banned movement across Kenya’s borders with Tanzania by blocking Kenyan trucks at the Lunga Lunga/Horohoro and Taveta/Holili border points.