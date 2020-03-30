News Kenya coronavirus cases increase by eight to 50

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya on Monday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus bringing the total to 50, Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a press briefing.

Mr Kagwe said that all the new cases reported were local transmissions meaning that the disease was now spreading within the country.

The Covid-19 was first reported in China and has spread across the globe infecting over 600,000 people.

The new cases were reported among 2,050 Kenyans who are currently in forced quarantine and the contacts of previous patients who tested positive.

The country last week Thursday recorded its first death from the virus after the death of a 66-year-old man at the Aga Khan intensive care unit.

