News Kenya coronavirus cases rise to 81 as 22 test positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during the daily briefing on coronavirus at Afya House on April 1, 2020. He announced 22 persons have tested positive. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

Kenya has confirmed a total of 81 coronavirus cases, after 22 people tested positive representing a record jump in a single day.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday that of the new cases, 21 individuals have been under government compulsory quarantine after arrival through the airport.

The patients are two Pakistanis, 18 Kenyans and two Cameroonians, out of which one person is hospitalised in Mombasa.

Over the last 24 hours, government has tested over 300 persons, marking the largest number tested amid shortage in testing equipment.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State announced the recovery of two patients who were receiving treatment at the Mbagathi District Hospital isolation centre.

Among them is patient zero, Brenda Cherotich and Brian, who had been infected by the former.

“This is good news as the recovery has been confirmed after two tests done over a period of time,” Mr Kagwe said.

The CS said contact tracing is ongoing through a multi-agency team that includes the ministry of Transport and police.