Kenya coronavirus cases rise to 81 as 22 test positiveWednesday, April 1, 2020 16:30
Kenya has confirmed a total of 81 coronavirus cases, after 22 people tested positive representing a record jump in a single day.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Wednesday that of the new cases, 21 individuals have been under government compulsory quarantine after arrival through the airport.
The patients are two Pakistanis, 18 Kenyans and two Cameroonians, out of which one person is hospitalised in Mombasa.
Over the last 24 hours, government has tested over 300 persons, marking the largest number tested amid shortage in testing equipment.
Earlier on Wednesday, the State announced the recovery of two patients who were receiving treatment at the Mbagathi District Hospital isolation centre.
Among them is patient zero, Brenda Cherotich and Brian, who had been infected by the former.
“This is good news as the recovery has been confirmed after two tests done over a period of time,” Mr Kagwe said.
The CS said contact tracing is ongoing through a multi-agency team that includes the ministry of Transport and police.
“We are tracing thousands of them now. The ministry of Health does not enough persons and are accompanying other ministries to trace contacts,” Mr Kagwe said, adding that people who have recently travelled or “not feeling well” to call for testing.