News Kenya coronavirus cases up to 25

Kenya has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus raising the total number of patients to 25. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has confirmed nine new cases of coronavirus raising the total number of patients to 25.

Health cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement Tuesday said the new cases are spread out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The nine more people who have tested for Covid-19, bringing total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 25 in the country.

“Nine more people have tested positive of coronavirus from four counties, Nairobi Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale. Seven are Kenyans and two are foreigners,” he said.

Neighbouring country Rwanda on Monday recorded 17 new coronavirus cases raising the total to 36, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

In a statement, the Ministry said the new cases include nine travellers from UAE, three from Kenya, two from USA, one from Qatar, one from India and one contact of a previously confirmed positive case.