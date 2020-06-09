News Kenya has 3,700 beds in Covid isolation units

Public hospitals in Nairobi and Mombasa are at capacity. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has 3,700 beds in 151 isolation and quarantine facilities set aside for Covid-19 response, revealing how ill-prepared the country is for a surge in cases requiring hospitalisation.

Director of Public Health Francis Kuria said counties were expanding to at least 300 beds per devolved unit as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday.

Dr Kuria said public hospitals in Nairobi and Mombasa were at capacity. He was speaking during the Covid-19 briefing where 127 new cases were reported, taking the national tally to 2,989.

“The national response committee on coronavirus gave counties directive to expand their infrastructures but as it is, some did not comply,” said Dr Kuria. “We currently have 101 quarantine facilities and 50 isolation centres with over 3,700 beds. This is what guided the directive on Saturday that counties scale up capacity.”

Modelling, he said, had shown that cases requiring hospitalisation would surge “in the coming weeks.”

advertisement

On Tuesday, a number of counties registered cases.

Busia, for example, reported 14 while Uasin Gishu and Kwale had one each. Nairobi and Mombasa reported 62 and 34 cases in that order.