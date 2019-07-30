News Kenya joins top 8 global geothermal producers

KenGen managing director Rebecca Miano. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has improved its global ranking among the world’s largest geothermal powerhouses after it completed the testing of the first unit of the Olkaria V project.

The 82.7 megawatts from the project now push Kenya above Iceland to position eight in the global rankings as the country continues its advancement towards green energy.

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) on Tuesday announced that it had completed load tests for the unit which attained its full design output of 82.7 megawatts.

The unit, which was first was first synchronised to the national grid on June 28 has been undergoing commissioning tests and would significantly boost Kenya’s green energy on the national grid, according to KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano.

“We are delighted to announce the completion of the first unit of Olkaria V geothermal power plant and subsequently injecting 79 megawatts to the national grid. This brings to 612 megawatts the total amount of installed geothermal power capacity by KenGen and will be significant in ensuring that our country’s power needs are met through the continuous use of green energy solutions,” said Ms Miano.