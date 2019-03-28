News Kenya offers Uganda land to build dry port in Naivasha

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (left) together with President Uhuru Kenyatta after they addressed press conference at State house in Mombasa on issues related to trade between the two countries in this picture taken on 27 March 2019. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

Kenya will offer Uganda land to build a dry port for its cargo in Naivasha as part of the joint Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project push between the two countries.

This was agreed on Wednesday evening when President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted his visiting Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni to a state dinner in Mombasa.

Mr Kenyatta said his government would avail land in the second largest town in Nakuru County for Kampala to develop a dry port for its cargo.

“By August this year, the SGR will have reached Naivasha,” Mr Kenyatta said.

“I have confirmed to President Museveni that with that development in Naivasha and then moving the SGR to Malaba, goods will be able to move from Mombasa to Malaba in just two days."

Details and terms of the dry-port offer were not immediately clear but Mr Kenyatta’s move is widely seen as aimed at retaining and expanding the Ugandan cargo business.

It is also part of Nairobi’s reassurance on Kenya’s commitment to keep Uganda as its biggest client for transit cargo.

Uganda is the biggest market for Kenyan goods and the biggest client to the Port of Mombasa, especially for transit cargo, ahead of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan and Rwanda.

According to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 2017 annual performance report, the port saw a marginal 1.1 per cent increase in transit goods traffic to 7.75 million tonnes.

Uganda remained as the largest of the hinterland market accounting for 81.9 per cent of the traffic or 6.34 million tonnes.