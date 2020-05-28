News Kenya records 147 new corona cases as three more die

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Thursday confirmed 147 new cases of coronavirus after testing 2,831 samples, bringing the total to 1,618.

The coronavirus has been slow to spread in Kenya because of the early restrictions imposed by the State but cases are now rising across the country.

Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed in a press briefing Thursday that cases are now spread across 32 out of the 47 counties.

Nairobi, the most affected county, reported 90 new cases, followed by Mombasa (41) and three in Kiambu.

The Ministry has tested a total of 70,172 so far.

In Nairobi, Kibra reported the biggest spike after 35 people tested positive followed by neighbouring Lang'ata with 15 cases.

The latest county to report a case is Nyeri after two tested positive of the deadly bug. Uasin Gishu also reported two cases.

About 1,618 cases have been confirmed with 58 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

The three new deaths in the last 24 hours were patients with underlying conditions. Studies have show that patients with pre-existing conditions are the most vulnerable.