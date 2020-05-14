News Kenya records 21 new coronavirus cases, toll climbs to 758

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s Health Ministry has announced 21 positive cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to 758 since the outbreak of the diseases in March.`

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi in a daily update on the Covid-19 pandemic Thursday said the new cases were from 1, 486 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Ms Mwangangi said that out of the new cases reported, 12 were from Mombasa, four from Nairobi, four each from Nairobi and Kajiado while one from Uasin Gishu County.

The new patients are aged between seven years and 79 years.

The CAS announced three more patients have been discharged bringing to 284 the total number of Kenya's recoveries.

Ms Mwangangi announced two more deaths from the disease raising the total fatalities in the country to 42.

The government, she said has now tested a total of 36, 918 samples since the outbreak of the disease on March 13, adding that Kenya’s porous borders has becomes the latest weak link in the fight against the disease.

“Our porous borders are the ones that have become the latest high risk areas in the transmission of the disease and they are now our key area of focus…,” said Ms Mwangangi.

The virus has so far infected 4.3 million people worldwide and led to nearly 300,000 deaths. The worst-hit regions are now Europe and the US.

The World Health organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday that coronavirus may never go away and people will have to learn to live with it.

“It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,” WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said.

“I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be.”