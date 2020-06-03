News Kenya records highest Covid-19 recoveries as cases rise by 123

Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has reported the highest Covid-19 recoveries to date in a single day, after discharging 54 people from hospitals who tested negative for Covid-19.

The new recoveries now brings to 553 the total persons discharged from hospitals since April 1- when the first person was reported to have made a full recovery.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank and pay tribute to our healthcare workers for this success. This demonstrates that, with good management, this disease, when clinically manifested, is curable and not a death sentence,” said Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman.

The Ministry of Health also reported 123 new Covid-19 cases in the country over the last 24 hours bringing the total to 2,216. Some three persons, including a 12 year boy discovered to have had the virus posthumously, also died bringing the total deaths to 74.

Truck drivers flouting guidelines

Mr Aman also noted the increasing cases among truck drivers and the flouting of the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the ministry amongst this group.

Already governor’s of counties along the transport corridors and borders have sounded an alarm over the rising Covid-19 cases in their counties due to congestion caused by truck drivers waiting for their results.

Truck drivers are required to take a Covid-19 test every 14 days and 48 hours before they depart for neighbouring countries, a guideline that a majority are not adhering to causing congestion at the borders.

Some 35 truck drivers from Busia’s Malaba border, Turbo in Uasin Gishu and in Namanga in Kajiado county were yesterday found to be Covid-19 positive.

“We have noted that a majority of truck drivers arrive at our borders without this valid document, expecting to be tested at the border. This has caused unnecessary snarl ips and delays that you have witnessed. These are scenarios that can very easily be avoided,” said Mr Aman.