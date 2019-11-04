News Kenya’s population expanded 9 million in decade

Kenya’s population expanded 9 million in ten years to 47.6 million according to census results released today.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data, there are 24 million females, 23.5 million males and 1,524 intersex in the country.

Nairobi is the most populous county, followed by Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega, Bungoma and Kilifi.

“This is the first census conducted under the 2010 constitution,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta during the release of the results at State House.

The results for the census -which was conducted on the nights of August 24 and 25- were released by KNBS director general Zachary Mwangi.