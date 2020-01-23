News Kenya stagnating in fight against corruption, TI report shows

Kenya has stagnated on the global corruption perception index in a move indicating that ongoing prosecution of high-profile graft lords is yet to bear fruits.

The country climbed seven places to 137 out of 180 countries an indication that other countries are also doing very little to tackle corruption.

Watchdog Transparency International’s latest report put Kenya at position 137, up from 144, out of 180 countries.

Kenya attained a score of 28 points out of 100. The country scored 27 last year and 28 in 2018.

The score runs from zero, which is highly corrupt, to 100, which is very clean.

At the top of the list are New Zealand and Denmark, with scores of 87 each, followed by Finland (86), Singapore (85), Sweden (85) and Switzerland (85).

Neighbouring Somalia came last with a score of 9 followed by South Sudan (12) and Syria (13).

Seychelles topped other countries in Africa with a score of 66, ranking 27 globally followed by Cabo Verde (41), Rwanda (51) with scores of 58 and 53 respectively.

Also ahead of Kenya in the region were Ethiopia and Tanzania.

"This year, Western Europe and the EU is the highest scoring region with an average of 66/100, while Sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest scoring region with 32 points. Both regions have kept an unchanged average since last year." TI said in their report.

The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.

In compiling the index, the TI uses data from institutions such as the African Development Bank, World Bank and the business school IMD to compile the perceptions of the scale of public sector corruption.

"Following the spate of high profile arrests and arraignments in court, anti-corruption agencies should therefore bolster investigations and prosecutions that will lead to convictions and the recovery of stolen public resources,"

The Office of the Director of Public led by Noordin Haji has arrested and charged high profile business people in the country since last year on charges relating to the alleged theft of billions of shillings from public coffers to tackle widespread graft.

The renewed fight against corruption was expected to lift Kenya’s ranking.

A number of the cases has however flopped in a move which has seen the Judiciary challenging the prosecution to present water-tight cases.