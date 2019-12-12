News Kenyan Edwin Macharia gets top Dalberg Advisors job

Edwin Macharia, Dalberg Advisors Global Managing Partner. PHOTO | COURTESY

Financial consulting firm Dalberg Advisors has appointed Kenyan Edwin Macharia as its Global Managing Partner starting January 2020.

Mr Macharia was elected by the firm’s equity partners for a three-year tenure.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Macharia had worked at Dalberg in various capacities for eleven years, culminating in his founding of Dalberg’s East Africa office in 2008.

Before that, he had worked at both McKinsey & Company and at the Clinton Foundation.

Mr Macharia's experience will be instrumental to the execution of his new role at Dalberg Advisors, renowned for its specialisation in inclusive and sustainable business, policy and investment strategy.

“I am excited to build upon these foundations towards our shared vision for the future of Dalberg,” Mr Macharia said.

The Kenyan replaces Yana Kakar, whose two-term tenure has ended.

“Edwin has spearheaded a lot of innovation into the new business lines within the Group. That will serve him well as he steps forward to lead Dalberg’s biggest and longest-standing business” said Henrik Skovby, Dalberg’s founder.

Currently, Mr Macharia sits on the Nabo Capital and Digital Green boards and serves as a member of The Nature Conservancy Africa Council and the Amref University Governing Council.

Forbes named Mr Macharia as one of the ‘10 Most Powerful Men in Africa in 2015’, while the World Economic Forum accorded him global recognition as a Young Global Leader in the same year.