News Kirinyaga to get Sh400m for rice husks factory

Workers loading rice husks at Mwea rice mills. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NMG

Kirinyaga County has qualified for donor funding to construct a rice husk factory and urban planning projects.

Rice husks are a byproduct after processing which in the past have had little economic value often ending up burnt.

The factory will make particle boards using the rice husk as an alternative to timber.

Already Kerugoya -Kutus Municipality has qualified for UK donor funding to build a plant.

"Sh600million will soon be released so that the projects can take off. Sh400 million is for the husks factory and Sh200 million for urban planning and development programmes and capacity building," said County Lands Executive (CEC) Samuel Kanjobe.

advertisement

The municipality was selected among 12 others to benefit from the British Government funded Sustainable Urban Economic Development programme.

According to Mr Kanjobe, the project will have a huge impact on the region's economy since the rice husk value chain will create employment and create wealth.

He spoke in Kerugoya town during a workshop to assess the needs and preparedness of the municipality to undertake the project.