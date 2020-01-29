Kisii University to retain five campuses after inspection

News
Kisii University to retain five campuses after inspectionThursday, January 30, 2020 0:01
University Education regulator has given Kisii University the greenlight to continue operating five of its satellite campuses across the country after a quality inspection.
This is after Commission for University Education carried an inspection in September last year.
The campuses include Eldoret, Kericho, Migori, Kapenguria and Nairobi.
“With respect to Eldoret and Kericho campuses, the Commission noted that the available academic resources have to large extent met the minimum standards,” reads a letter to Kisii University Vice-chancellor John Akama.
CUE granted full accreditation for the two campuses subject to submitting to the Commission confirmation of the deployment of permanent academic staff.
Since the start of reforms in the university sector, a total of 24 satellite campuses have been closed across the country.
Universities had raced to opened campuses across major towns near busy business centres and without basic facilities raising concerns about the quality of education offered.
Last year, Education CS George Magoha praised Kisii University for shutting down some of its satellite campuses that were not viable.