Kitany: I was a millionaire before my life with Linturi

Ms. Marianne Kitany. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former chief of staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office Marianne Kitany told a Nairobi court Tuesday that she had made millions before meeting her estranged husband, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Testifying in a divorce case filed before a Milimani court, Ms Kitany said she was a millionaire when she got engaged to Mr Linturi.

At the centre of the divorce suit dispute are multimillion shilling property that Ms Kitany, 44, said were jointly acquired with the Meru Senator.

Among the property is their Mae Ridge house in Runda, which she claims they bought in 2015 and the architectural plans were in her name. She gave the details on examination by her lawyer Danstan Omari, saying they first got close when Dr Ruto gave her an assignment in 2014.

Before they became lovebirds, she said Mr Linturi was a frequent visitor at DP Ruto’s office at Harambee Annex in Nairobi where she worked as chief of staff.

She also lays claim to their rural home in Meru. The High Court had barred him from disposing some of the properties, which they allegedly co-own.