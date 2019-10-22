News Kobia appoints four to youth enterprise fund board

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Margaret Kobia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Secretary Margaret Kobia has appointed four members to join the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) board amid ongoing reforms to make the struggling agency vibrant.

In a special gazette notice dated October 16, Prof Kobia picked Dr Susan Mambo, Dr Mugendi Birundi, Ms Catherine Kasimu and Mr Amos Isoe to serve at fund's board for three years.

The appointment took effect on October 16.

The previous boards had been tainted with theft scandals, particularly Sh180 million allegedly transferred in two tranches of Sh115 million and Sh65 million to a company identified as Quorandum Limited.

Most of the Sh180 million stolen from the youth fund was used to purchase luxury homes, pay debts and line the pockets of powerful individual’s including law firms and companies.

In June 2016, the government gazetted eight board members to the YEDF board to serve for three years with effect from May 21 that year.