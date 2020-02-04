News LSK offers legal aid to school tragedy families

Disaster Volunteers Global Safety and Emergency Director General Pius Masai speaks to parents at Kakamega Primary school on February 4,2020. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) will offer free legal advice to families of 14 pupils who died in a stampede at Kakamega Primary School on Monday.

LSK President Allen Gichuhi, in a statement issued on Tuesday, regretted the tragic incident which led to “unnecessary loss of lives of children in Kakamega.

“I urge the government to act with speed and in the best interest of the welfare of the children and probe the matter to its core and come up with a plausible way forwardl, which will ensure such a tragedy never happens again,” he said.

“We pass our sympathy to the parents who have suffered great anguish, pain and trauma. We wish your children quick recovery, and to the ones who have gone through irredeemable loss by death, may you receive our heartfelt condolences.”

He said that LSK, through its western Kenya branch, will offer professional advice to the affected families.

“Any death is one too many, and it is even more painful when the life of a vibrant young person full of hope is snuffed away by the cruel hand of death, more so under circumstances where such deaths are avoidable,” added Mr Gichuhi.

The school was on Tuesday closed temporarily to allow for investigations into the tragic deaths of the 14 in a stampede on Monday evening.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the institution will remain closed until Monday next week.

“We have decided that the children should rest for the rest of the week. The school is expected to be reopened on Monday after a thorough assessment,” the CS said.

Counselling desks, he said, will be established at the school to offer help to traumatised families.

Deputy President William Ruto visited the school Tuesday and said it should be estab lished what caused the 4.40pm stampede that left nine girls and five boys killed.