Law school trouble for IGCSE graduates

The Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A total of 21 law graduates will have to go back to secondary school to complete their studies before being allowed to join Kenya School of Law (KSL).

The students had studied under International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) in Kenya and Uganda, but did not meet course requirements even as they got admitted to universities to study law.

Kenya School of Law declined to admit them last year after they failed to attach their A -level certificates and an equation letters (secondary school qualification clearance letter) from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) for consideration.

Seven out of the 21 moved to High Court to challenge the decision but the court ruled that they submit their IGCSE, GSCE and GCE certificates together with equation letters.

According to the authority, for one to join university after study under the system, he or she must have three principals of C in the examination.

However, in this case, the students admitted some had only one Principal C in those subjects which made them unqualified for the programmes.