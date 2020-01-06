News Lawyer seeks millions in plastic ban suit fallout

A lawyer is seeking millions of shillings from a Nairobi-based manufacturer he represented in Sh2 billion compensation suit against the state following the ban on single-use plastic bags.

Eddy Nicholas Orinda said in the court documents that he entered into an advocate-client relationship with Mr Mahesh Harakchand Dodhia and represented him in seven matters and failed to get his Sh18 million dues.

Among the cases, Mr Mahesh through Hi-Plast Ltd, sought compensation, arguing the plastic ban has caused him losses, having invested heavily in machinery and raw materials as well as defaulted on loan repayments.

The lawyer also helped stop the auction of the businessman's Industrial Area bags factory and Westland properties, valued at more than Sh500 million after defaulting on an I&M Bank.

The court granted Hi-Plast Ltd protection from creditors after allowing the firm to go into administration, which provides a cover against property auction.

The documents said Mr Mahesh undertook, in his personal capacity, to pay Mr Orinda Sh18 million in 27 equal instalments of Sh400,000 beginning October 25, 2019.

He said that the tycoon also promised to pay the lawyer Sh7.2 million in a lump sum in December before resuming the monthly instalments.

The lawyer said he attended court and represented his client without fail.

"It was mutually agreed that the defendant would ensure timely payment to the plaintiff for all works done, excluding any appeals," said Mr Orinda.

But since then, the businessman only paid a single Sh400,000 for October and later refused to communicate with the lawyer.