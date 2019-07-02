News Leaders pay tribute to the visionary Bob Collymore

Former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Business and public service leaders have been sending their condolences to Bob Collymore's family and friends as well as the Safaricom staff as the telecoms company's CEO’s remains were interred at Kariokokor Tuesday and Michael Joseph was appointed to hold the position temporarily.

"As a country, we have lost a great leader; one who stayed committed to his purpose, work, and family, and had Kenya's interest at heart.”

JEREMY AWORI, Barclays Bank of Kenya Managing Director, in a post on the bank's Facebook page.

"Collymore was an exemplary, visionary, innovative and dynamic leader of our time. He earned our respect for his visionary and exemplary leadership skills."

JAMES MWANGI, Equity Bank CEO, who also worked with Collymore on the Kenya Vision 2030 board.

advertisement

"He was an inspiring hands-on leader whose contribution to the devolution story will forever remain engraved in our hearts. During his time, the support to the Devolution Conference and County Connectivity grew in leaps and bounds."

WYCLIFFE OPARANYA, Kakamega Governor and Council of Governors chairman in a statement.

"We will miss his leadership."

LAWRENCE NJAGI, the Kenya Publishers Association chairman.

"He was a great believer in young people as drivers of this economy. The business community has lost a star performer."

BEN CHUMO, the chairman of the Eagle HR Consultants and former Kenya Power CEO.

"I worked with Bob Collymore in my capacity as chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT. Though not born Kenyan, he was truly one of us."