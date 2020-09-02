News Sh1.5bn Likoni floating bridge takes shape

An earth mover pushes boulders into the Indian Ocean during construction of the Likoni floating bridge at Liwatoni. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

A ship ferrying steel for construction of the Sh1.5 billion Likoni floating bridge will dock in Mombasa in the next few days.

The ship left China last week with with the material which will be used to assemble the bridge at the port of Mombasa in a special berth near Kipevu Oil Terminal.

Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) Coast regional director Eric Wambua said construction of two embankments from which the bridge will stand was underway.

“The project will be a relief to more than 300,000 people who use Likoni Crossing Channel on a daily basis,” said Mr Wambua.

The contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will begin assembling of the bridge before mobilising piling barge for carrying the bridges to Liwatoni and Peleleza embankments for installation.

A total of 74 piles are expected to be installed and to operationalise the project.

According to KeNHA, the bridge is set for completion earlier than the November 28 date due to improved supply of materials after a former sub-contractor’s contract was terminated for under performing.

The sub-contractor, Sakawa Agencies has however moved to court to protest termination of the Sh28 million , arguing the right procedures were not followed.

“The new suppliers are doing a good job and we expect to complete the two embankments where the bridge will be joined on time,” said Mr Wambua.

The bridge is part of the government’s initiatives to ease vehicular and human traffic at the busy Likoni Channel. Over the years the transport across the channel which relies on old ferries has been problematic characterised by congestion that costs the economy billions of shilling annually.

The bridge is expected to complement the ferry services, ensure safe and fast passage for pedestrians, motorcycles and bicycles.

The project, the first of its kind in the region will link Mombasa Island to the mainland South and comprise a 529-metre long floating section and 54-metre long approaches on either side of the floating span.