News Ex-Tetu MP to be charged as Sh20bn estate row deepens

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Gethenji, who was arrested last Friday then freed on a police bond of Sh20,000, will be charged today with malicious damage to property.

The case is the latest in a siblings’ fallout over the Sh20 billion Kihingo Village (Waridi Gardens) Estate Limited (KVWGL) estate in Nairobi’s upmarket Kitsuru.

Police want Mr Gethenji to answer to charges of creating disturbance and malicious damage to property before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Milimani, Nairobi. Apart from Mr Gethenji, his four employees, who had been arrested on Thursday night, were also freed.

The arrest of Mr Gethenji is a result of a sharp difference between him and his elder brother Gitahi who together with some house owners of the multi-billion estate comprising 55 palatial buildings, want to assume management and control of the estate, developed with a Sh800 million bank loan.

Mr Gethenji, Mr Gitahi, Naresh Mehta, Eric Govani, Chacha Mabanga, Amee Chalishazar, Sheetal Khanna and Muhib Noorani are members of the KVWGL board.

Mr Gethenji, who was arrested by Flying Squad Officers, was accompanied by his lawyers Willis Otieno and Ishmael Nyaribo to the Nairobi Area DCI offices where he recorded about the management of the estate.

“How can I destroy the property I developed and which I manage alongside Gitahi and Mabanga?” posed Mr Gethenji when he spoke to the Business Daily after his release from police custody.

The ex-MP also reported to the Director of Criminal Investigations seeking investigations into the removal of returns of KVWGL filed at the Company Registry by Scribe Secretarial Services and the introduction of others by a Charles Njenga, who is unknown to him.

Mr Gethenji also wondered how the police could be the complainant in the case.

His arrest barely came three days after High Court Judge Lady Justice Odero extended orders suspending implementation of a resolution by a Special General Meeting of April 13, 2019, which introduced changes in the board of KVWGL.