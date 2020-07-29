News Chief Justice Maraga suspends Milimani court operations after staff test positive for corona

Chief Justice David Maraga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Chief Justice David Maraga has suspended physical court operations at Milimani Law courts for two weeks after one member of the judiciary tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the CJ said a staff at the Milimani law courts have exhibited symptoms similar to that of Covid-19.

The staff, who had come into contact with other members was later tested and turned positive.

He said the closure for 14 days will enable members go to self-quarantine and thereafter tested before resumption of physical court operations.

He said the courts, which handle the bulk of courts including Commercial, anti-corruption, murder and family cases, will handle urgent matters through the online platform. “Respective heads of divisions to issue directions on the matters affected by the closure,” the statement said.

The closure comes about one week after Makadara law court was closed temporarily for 14 days after two members tested positive for coronavirus.

“We direct that the court be closed for fourteen (14 days) and all Magistrates and staff to proceed on self-quarantine forthwith,” the statement said.