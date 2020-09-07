News Maseno gets education hub status as new town

Maseno is set to be launched as a town this Thursday as Kisumu County is eyeing to unlock the untapped potential of the urban centre.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o who is expected to preside over the ceremony will be accompanied by his Vihiga counterpart Wilber Ottichilo to unveil the town to be classified as an educational centre.

Maseno, which is located in Kisumu West Sub County, is among the five urban centres upgraded to towns. Others are Ahero in Nyando, Muhoroni, Kombewa (Seme) and Katito in Nyakach.

In a Kenya Gazette Notice Number 1913 and dated March 1, 2019, Prof Nyong’o said: “In the exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 10(1) of the Urban Areas and Cities Act, I confer the status of a town to the areas within Kisumu County.”

Kisumu County executive for Lands, Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development Dixon Obungu said the county has set aside an initial Sh16 million in this financial year to develop amenities like street lights, drainage and solid waste management system.

“Maseno town will be headed by a Town Administrator who will be in charge of the day-to-day management of the city as well as a number of staff,” he said on Monday on one of the local radio stations.

He also revealed that some people will be displaced and compensated as the county is demarcating various areas to construct facilities like roads, dispensaries and schools.

“We will soon gazette the government land while those who have illegally encroached should be prepared to leave,” he said, adding that the town is expected to attract investors.

Since the centre has grown as a result of Maseno University and Maseno School, Mr Obungu pointed out that most of the facilities will be aligned to complement the educational centre.