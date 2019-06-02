News Met Dept issues flash floods alert

The Kenya Meteorological Department has often been blamed for inaccurate weather predictions. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Large parts of Central Kenya and the North Rift could be hit by flash floods and mudslides following the return of heavy rains, the Meteorological Department warned on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall of more than 40 millimeters is also expected to pound Central highlands in the next 24 hours raising the risk of landslides in the area.

Residents of Nairobi several parts of Western Kenya, Rift Valley and Central highlands have been advised to be on the lookout for flash floods between Sunday and Thursday.

“Residents of all mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods. People should avoid driving, wading or walking through fast moving waters,” said Kenya Meteorological Department director Peter Ambenje.

Those in landslide prone areas such as Muranga County were advised to be on high alert since conditions are expected to change significantly.