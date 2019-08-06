News Microsoft appoints Equity's Finserve boss to head research facility

Microsoft has tapped Equity Bank’s Jack Ngare to be the first Managing Director of the newly launched research and development facility in Nairobi.

Ngare joins Microsoft’s Africa Development Centre (ADC) after serving at the helm of Equity’s virtual mobile money operator Finserve, where he was the Managing Director for one and half years. Prior to joining Finserve he had worked as technology and innovations general manager at the Equity Group for four years.

Ngare has a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in various specialties including management, telecommunications, financial services and emerging technology. Before joining Finserve Africa, he held positions at Stanbic Bank, NIC Bank, as well as spending seven years at British Telecom with assignments in the UK, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Japan. He holds a Master’s degree in management from Harvard University, a Master’s degree in advanced computer science and a Bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Leicester.

The ADC centre opened in May, is the first of its kind in Africa, is set to help the multinational grow its market share across the continent in the wake of increased technology uptake in various economic sectors. The centre will work with local engineers who will be tasked with churning out cutting-edge technology tailored for the local and global markets.

“This is such an incredible opportunity, to join an organisation that is truly empowering people globally, and in Africa, to achieve more. I can’t wait to start my new journey as managing director and proud to lead such a talented team in Nairobi. I also look forward to welcoming many more talented engineers to the centre as we all embark on this wonderful digital transformation journey,” said Ngare.

