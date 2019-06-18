News
Herbal clinic staff charged with sale of harmful drugsTuesday, June 18, 2019 21:38
Seven employees of a herbal clinic have been charged with manufacturing and selling unregistered drugs.
The Director Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed three charges against the Murugu Natural and Nutritional Clinic workers.
Those charged before a Nairobi Milimani Law Courts resident magistrate Muthoni Nzibe are Catherine Nduta Warui, Diana Wanjiku Wahu, Lucy Njeri Mwangi, Saida Mariam Zakariam, Henry Mukhwana Mukunga, Samuel Kamau Ng’ang’a and Francis Maina Ndumia.
The allegations against the seven respondents were of manufacturing medical substances without a licence from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Selling unregistered drugs and supplying poisons in an unlabelled container.
All the suspects sought a bond saying, “they will not jeopardise the case against them in any way and that they were law-abiding citizens.”
A defence lawyer said the suspects are not a flight risk and they will turn up during the trial.
The magistrate ordered each of the accused persons to deposit a cash bail of Sh200,000 each until July 16 when the trial commences.
