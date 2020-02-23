News NMG fetes Top 40 Under 40 men winners

The 2019 Top 40 Under 40 Men winners pose with their awards during a gala dinner hosted in their honour at Simba Corp Aspire Center on the night of February 20, 2020. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

Men below 40 years doing well in diverse fields and sectors, some already hitting the peak of their careers, were honoured at a gala dinner organised by Nation Media Group #ticker:NMG on Thursday night.

The Top-40 Under-40 annual awards recognise outstanding achievement in various fields in the private and public sectors. The event featured the 2019 winners.

Speaking during the event, Nation Media Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama said the selections featured diversity.

“We have winners from diverse sectors, not just IT. We have men who have done tremendously well in medicine, music and entrepreneurship,” Mr Gitagama said.

“These accolades should encourage young people to do best, irrespective of where they are,” he said. Simba Corporation was the lead partner, together with Jumia Foods and East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

Simba Corp CEO Dinesh Kotecha said the feats achieved by the 40 men were worth the attention and acknowledgement.

“As an acknowledgement to the great feat that you have accomplished, and in line with the Top 40 theme, Simba Corporation is offering 40,000km free service on any vehicle you choose to buy from us, Sh40,000 worth of free fuel,” he said at the company’s Aspire Centre, which houses the Mitsubishi, Mahindra and Renault showrooms.

A 2019 Top 40 Under 40 Men judge, Philip Muema, said the selection of winners was a big task that took days to pick the best of the best.

“Today, we celebrate your mastery, your dedication, your discipline, your striving in the face of resistance, the pain you have endured and the moments you have had to move forward in pain knowing that your vein of gold was just one more dig away,” Mr Muema said.