Sh227m NYS scam suspects' trial resumes this morning
The trial of 35 people linked to the loss of Sh226.9 million at the National Youth Service (NYS) resumes this morning.
The trial, which was to start on Monday, was adjourned to today (Wednesday) after defence lawyers said they had not been served with all witnesses statements and there were new charges that they needed to look at.
Those facing charges include former Youth and Gender PS Lilian Omollo who faces among other charges, 12 counts of abuse of office and conspiracy to commit an economic crime.
Other charges are wilful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds, neglect of official duties and fraudulently making payments.
The prosecution also brought in new charges that include breach of trust, making documents without authority, uttering false documents, false accounting, fraudulent acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.
Five members of the Ngirita family are also in court facing charges of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.
'Supply of air'
The prosecution alleges that the family made millions of shillings “supplying air” to the NYS.
They include the mother Lucy Wambui Ngirita, her daughters Anne Wanjiku Wambere, Phylis Njeri, son Jeremiah Gichini and his wife Catherine Wanjiku Mwai.
Other accused persons are former NYS director general Richard Ndubai, who is facing one count abuse of office and another of conspiracy to commit corruption.
On Monday, the prosecution withdrew charges against eight accused persons despite protestations from their lawyers who wanted them acquitted under Section 210 of the Civil Procedure code and not Section 87(a) which means they can still be arrested.
Briefcase companies
In his opening remarks, Assistant DPP Gitonga Riungu told chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti that, “the case is against amongst obscure but “ruthless fly-by night briefcase companies or business entities which swooped away a massive Sh231,942,758 million being just a tip of the Sh8 billion which was siphoned from the National Youth Service coffers for goods not delivered.”
They allegedly did so with the assistance of the former public officers.
