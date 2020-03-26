News Nairobi, Mombasa among five counties marked coronavirus hot spots

An aerial view of Nairobi CBD. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Five counties have been marked as hot spots for the deadly COVID-19 virus after three more cases were confirmed bringing the total tally to 31.

Health chief administrative officer (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said confirmed cases are spread out across Nairobi, Mombasa, Kajiado, Kilifi and Kwale.

The three new cases of Kenyan females aged between 30 and 61 that are from Kilifi and Nairobi.

“The total 31 cases are spread out in five counties Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale,” Dr Mwangangi said Thursday during daily briefings on the COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 1,029 individuals that were in close contact with the patients.

advertisement

Of these, 123 have finished the 14 days quarantine while 906 are still under quarantine.

Some 18 individuls are now at Mbagathi Hospital awaiting tests.

More than 2,000 people arrived in the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) since Monday.